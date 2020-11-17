Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is set to start for England against Iceland after Gareth Southgate revealed the hotel saga has now been left in the past.

That’s what’s reported by the Daily Mail, who note how Foden was omitted from the England squad after being caught sneaking girls back into the team hotel with Mason Greenwood back in September.

Foden is one of the most inventive midfielders in the Premier League, so a continued omission from the England squad would only be to the detriment of the Three Lions.

It’s likely for that reason that Southgate moved swiftly to put the hotel incident in the past. The England manager is quoted by the Daily Mail revealing that he has done so:

“It has been good to have him back this week.”

“I made sure we chatted on the first day and put that behind us immediately. It was done once we had made the decision on the October squad.”

“That was it. From then on it was always going to be a judgment on football. As the week has gone on, he has been more relaxed.”

The Daily Mail report that Foden is now expected to start for England tomorrow night, which would act as confirmation that Southgate is not holding a grudge over what happened two months ago.

With the European Championships next summer, England need all of the top players they can get their hands on. Foden is working his way into that bracket, so from and England perspective, it’s good to see him back in the fold.