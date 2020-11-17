Good news for Liverpool as new dates are set for tournament postponed due to pandemic

AP reporter Rob Harris has confirmed that the dates for FIFA Club World Cup have been changed, with it now taking place within the first two weeks of February.

Ordinarily, the Club World Cup takes place before the end of the year in which the UEFA Champions League winners were crowned, as was the case when Liverpool won the trophy at the tail end of last year.

However, the landscape has changed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and as Rob Harris reports, we will have to wait until February to see if Bayern Munich can follow in Jurgen Klopp’s men’s footsteps.

While that may be frustrating for Bayern, with the competition now taking place towards the business end of the season, it’s good news for Liverpool, who will now have an extra two months as world champions.

The 2020 FIFA Club World Cup will now be played February 1-11 2021, still in Qatar. Bayern Munich there as European champs. — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) November 17, 2020

The Reds can wear that crown for longer than expected, which may not mean much to those on this side of the world who don’t deem the Club World Cup to be a major tournament, but it’s a welcome bonus!