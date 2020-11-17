Injury worries for Real Madrid as Sergio Ramos is forced off for Spain vs Germany

Spain have had a near perfect first half where they lead Germany 3-0, but there will be some worry back in Madrid after Sergio Ramos was forced off with some discomfort.

There’s no official updates on his condition or possible recovery time for now, but it did appear to be a hamstring injury which is usually bad news:

Sergio Ramos goes down grabbing his hamstring. pic.twitter.com/EbggUNxu1E — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 17, 2020

Ramos has always had a history of slight niggles here and there, but it’s not a good sign that they appear to becoming more regular as he gets older.

It could be a sign that his body is starting to break down, but that can’t come as a huge surprise when you consider that he’s been playing around 40 games a season at the top level every year since 2004, so it was always going to happen.

Real Madrid will need to manage him properly because the situation will simply get worse if he’s forced back too quickly and continues to suffer further problems, so there will be an anxious wait to see how bad this is.

He’s not just a solid defender for Real, he’s also their leader and their talisman in many respects, so he’s probably the last player they would want to pick up a knock.