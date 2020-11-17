Menu

Chelsea ace likely to be targeted by Serie A heavyweights Inter Milan when January rolls around

Inter Milan will ‘likely’ target Chelsea centre-forward Olivier Giroud when the January transfer window opens, according to The Athletic

Antonio Conte has Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez at his disposal in attack, but could do with another natural striker to play deputy to Lukaku, formerly of Chelsea of course.

On his shopping list, or at least so The Athletic believe, could be Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud, whom he signed for the Blues from Arsenal during his time in the Stamford Bridge hot-seat.

The Athletic report that it’s ‘likely’ Giroud will find himself targeted by the Serie A heavyweights in January, when a move could become appealing if he is not able to force his way back into Frank Lampard’s thinking.

The concern for Giroud is that Lukaku has historically been at his best when fielded as a lone striker, and he has little chance of displacing the Belgian, who is Inter’s star man in attack.

It would be pointless for him to swap the Chelsea substitute bench for the Inter one. Giroud needs to weigh up his options carefully before deciding his next step when the window opens in January.

