Fellow England legend could rival Wayne Rooney for Derby County job

Wayne Rooney could reportedly have big-name competition for the Derby County manager’s job.

The Manchester United and England legend has just been named interim manager of the Championship outfit, following the recent sacking of Phillip Cocu.

However, it seems Chelsea legend John Terry could also be in the running to take over at Derby, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The former England defender has been on the coaching staff at Aston Villa for some time now and might soon be ready to move into a number one position in management.

Both Rooney and Terry were among England’s golden generation back in the mid-00s, and it will be intriguing to see how they get on in coaching after such superb playing careers.

The Mail add that Derby could also be the subject of a takeover bid from Sheik Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan – the cousin of Manchester City owner Sheik Mansour.