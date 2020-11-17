Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has opened up on his midfield partnership with Manchester United misfit Paul Pogba when they get together with the French national team.

Although Pogba has had his critics during his time at Old Trafford after struggling to show his true potential, it’s clear Kante enjoys playing alongside him for France.

United fans may be interested to hear Kante praise Pogba so highly given his struggles with the Red Devils, as it may go some way to explaining why he seems to perform better for his country than for his club.

“We all remember the World Cup, that whole adventure we did together, the qualifications stage and the competition, and it is a pleasure again to be playing with Paul in the national team,” Kante is quoted by the Metro.

“Against Portugal we had a good game and we are all satisfied with our performance.”

He added: “We are all together, it is not just Kante and Pogba, but the whole team.

“We are happy that we have never lost when we have started together, I hope that will continue for as long as possible, but these are victories and draws for whole team, not just us two.”

Pogba clearly has a lot of natural talent and could be a big success for Man Utd if they could just find a system that suits him.

Of course, many will also expect a player like Pogba to adapt to his surroundings as well, rather than expect the whole team to change around him.

We may never know for sure if Pogba and United can be the right fit, but one has to wonder how he’d get on if he had someone like Kante alongside him in Manchester.