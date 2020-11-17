Liverpool star emerges as transfer target for Inter Milan

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is reportedly now a transfer target for Inter Milan as well as Barcelona, according to Calciomercato.

The Netherlands international has been a star performer for Liverpool in recent times, playing a key role for the Reds in their Champions League win in 2018/19, and their Premier League title victory in 2019/20.

Wijnaldum could be a huge loss for Liverpool, but at this stage in his career it might also be the best time for the Merseyside giants to cash in on him.

Inter are an ambitious side who continue to show improvement under Antonio Conte, and Wijnaldum could be a superb signing to help them mount a stronger challenge to Juventus in Serie A.

Still, one imagines Liverpool will be reluctant to let such an important player go as they already face a tough fight to retain their title this term.

Jurgen Klopp has had some rotten luck with injuries to key players, so losing someone like Wijnaldum any time soon is surely not an option if they are to remain as competitive as they have been in the last few years.