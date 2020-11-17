Manchester City optimistic over £41M summer signing after international break muscle injury

Manchester City are optimistic about the condition of defender Nathan Ake after he suffered a hamstring injury on international duty, according to the Telegraph.

At the time of the transfer’s completion over the summer, ESPN reported that City forked out £41M to secure Ake’s services, which seems like a hefty sum to pay for a player who has just been relegated.

However, while Bournemouth were unable to turn their fortunes around last term, Ake is an undeniably talented centre-back, something acknowledged by both Pep Guardiola and the Dutch national team.

It was with the Netherlands that Ake suffered the hamstring injury in question, against Spain to be specific. He was forced to leave the field in the first-half, sparking fears at City that he could be facing a lengthy spell on the side lines.

However, according to the Telegraph, City are optimistic that the damage done to Ake is nothing too serious, with the 25-year-old not thought to be spending any significant period of time out of action.

From a City perspective, that’s excellent news. They appear to getting much more fortunate on the injury front than rivals Liverpool. Although, everyone is at the time of writing…