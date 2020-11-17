Manchester United reportedly look set to try again for the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele after missing out on him in the summer.

The Red Devils are supposedly still keen on the €80million-rated France international, who is not in Ronald Koeman’s first-team plans after a lack of form.

This is according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, who claim Man Utd offloading Paul Pogba could be key to them being able to afford Dembele and do Koeman a big favour as he also looks to offload names in order to raise funds for new signings.

Pogba has struggled at Old Trafford and was linked with a summer exit before eventually staying put, and it’s not entirely clear what is planned for him now.

Don Balon suggests United could offload Pogba to raise money for Dembele, but it may also be that the 27-year-old could move to Barca as part of a deal for Dembele.

Either way, MUFC fans will just be glad to see the back of Pogba, who has been a big disappointment since his club-record move from Juventus back in 2016.

Dembele hasn’t exactly set the world alight at Barcelona, but on his day he is a world class talent who could strengthen a problem position in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.