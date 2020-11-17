Manchester United club officials are reportedly already preparing a fresh transfer approach for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils chased Sancho all summer without much success, and are now ready to try again for the England international this January, according to 90min.

The report explains that Man Utd will try to strike a deal for Sancho in winter with the view of him arriving at Old Trafford before next summer’s European Championships.

It is not yet clear if Sancho himself will rush into choosing United this early when he might have other suitors if he has a good tournament at the Euros next summer, according to 90min.

Still, United fans will surely be pleased to hear their club remain determined to sign the 20-year-old, who has shown himself to be one of the finest young players in the world.

Sancho would be a clear upgrade on some of United’s current attacking midfield options, with the likes of Jesse Lingard and Daniel James surely not looking like having much of a future at Old Trafford.

90min report that Sancho was valued at over £100million by Dortmund in the summer, and it will be interesting to see if MUFC are now prepared to pay that kind of money for the former Manchester City youngster.