Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson could reportedly be set for a loan to Celtic in the January transfer window.

This follows the young shot-stopper being told by Gareth Southgate that he could be England number one by now if he was playing regularly at club level, according to 90min.

Henderson shone on loan at Sheffield United before returning to Man Utd this summer, where he might have felt he had a chance of competing to be first choice in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

However, Solskjaer has stuck with the more experienced David de Gea so far, raising doubts over Henderson’s future once again.

According to 90min, United seem willing to sort out another loan move for Henderson, with Celtic talked up as a possibility for the 23-year-old.

It remains to be seen if this definitely goes through, but United would probably cope without Henderson for the rest of the season as they also have Sergio Romero as a backup option.

Henderson surely has what it takes to be a top player for United and England, and a move to Celtic could be the best thing for him at this stage in his career.