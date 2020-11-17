Menu

Four Manchester United players’ futures in doubt ahead of January transfer window

Manchester United could reportedly be focusing on selling rather than buying when the transfer window re-opens in January.

The Red Devils brought in Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles during the summer, but still have a large number of unwanted squad players on their books who’ll be eating into the club’s wage bill.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the likes of Marcos Rojo, Sergio Romero and Phil Jones seem likely to be offloaded if the opportunity presents itself this January.

On top of that, Timothy Fosu-Mensah is also said to be considering his future, according to the MEN’s report.

Most United fans won’t be too bothered to see those players move on, with none of them looking likely to be breaking into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI any time soon.

Romero has been a very solid and reliable backup goalkeeper for United, but they now have exciting youngster Dean Henderson coming through, pushing the Argentine down to third choice.

Apart from that, Rojo and Jones aren’t much good to Man Utd and it could be a boost to sell them in order to raise funds for signings to come in.

