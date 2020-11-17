Manchester United weirdly quote 8-month old tweet to aim dig at rivals Man City

Manchester United offered their fans a real treat with a weird tweet at 3.20pm (GMT) this afternoon, with the Red Devils even taking a dig at cross-town rivals Man City during the international break.

The Premier League giants’ social media handler dug back and quoted a Twitter Sports tweet from March 8 – the day they beat their noisy neighbours 2-0 in the top-flight – in order to state that ‘Manchester is Red’ with a quoted tweet of ‘Official sources stated that is true’.

Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay came up with the goods on that day to secure the bragging rights for the red side of Manchester.

United’s tweet was in response to City taking to their official channels to state that Kevin de Bruyne is the best player in the Premier League.

It’s strange that the Red Devils opted to respond to this, as none of their players were seriously in the running to contend De Bruyne for that honour last season.

More Stories / Latest News Frustration for Arsenal as star’s poorly-timed Dubai trip means he faces coronavirus test Video: Late assist for Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech marks star’s fifth goal contribution for Morocco in two games ‘He’ll definitely score 20 odd’ – Pundit claims Tottenham summer signing will take them to ‘another level’

The tweet going out during the international break is weird enough, but the act of trawling back over eight months to reiterate this point is pretty strange as well.

The narrative is also slightly questionable as well, even a Liverpool supporter would admit that United are a bigger club than City, but the Citizens have been the much better side over the last 10 years.

United last finished above their rivals in Sir Alex Ferguson’s triumphant final season in charge, which came back in 2012/13.

Over that period, the side that are currently managed by Pep Guardiola have won three Premier League titles and enjoyed some dominance in the domestic cups.