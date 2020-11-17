Menu

Alvaro Morata sends message to his critics after Spain obliterate Germany in Nations League

Juventus
Juventus striker Alvaro Morata has sent a message to his critics after Spain’s 6-0 victory over Germany in the Nations League.

Morata, who has been one of Europe’s in-form strikers since returning to Turin over the summer transfer window, netted for his country during their 6-0 drubbing of the Germans.

The forward has come under intense scrutiny in recent seasons, notably during his stints at Chelsea and Atletico Madrid respectively, and understandably so, it has to be said.

MORE: Video: Alvaro Morata skins Timo Werner with lovely roulette skill before scoring for Spain vs Germany

Morata has been below par for a couple of years, but he looks a different beast this term and has now fired back at those who were speaking ill of him in years gone by.

As quoted by journalist Isaac Fouto, Morata after the game said: “I want to know what they say out there today.”

It’s safe to say the lion’s share of the criticism is going to be taken by the German’s tonight, with them having conceded six.

After a performance of that calibre, you have to think all that will be said about Morata will be positive. There’s a first time for everything, after all.

