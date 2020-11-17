Chelsea attacker likely to force through January transfer if game-time situation remains unchanged

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is unlikely to see out the season at Stamford Bridge, according to a report published by The Athletic.

Giroud is a unique case, with him being one of the most talented strikers and reliable goal-scorers in the Premier League, but finding game time incredibly hard to come by.

He was frozen out under Frank Lampard for the first-half of last season, before making a resurgence in the second, but the arrival of Timo Werner has further condemned him to the bench.

As a result, The Athletic report that Giroud may have no choice but to push for a move away from Chelsea when the January transfer window opens.

The report claims that, should Giroud’s game-time situation remain the same, he will ask to leave the Blues, with the European Championships now on the horizon.

Giroud is at the tail end of his prime, so ought to be playing regular first-team football. He evidently is not going to get that at Chelsea this season, so a move away from SW6 could be the best option for him.