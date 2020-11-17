Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has been courted by these four Premier League clubs in the last year

Four Premier League clubs have explored the possibility of signing Olivier Giroud from Chelsea over the past year, according to information provided by The Athletic.

Giroud is one of the best strikers in the Premier League, and has been for some time now. However, the France international can’t get a game for love nor money at Stamford Bridge.

It would come as no surprise if any club who was looking to add firepower to their attack in the January transfer window considered signing Giroud, who needs regular game-time if he wants to retain his France spot ahead of next summer’s European Championships.

According to The Athletic, all of Tottenham, West Ham, Aston Villa and Newcastle have had Giroud on their wish-list at some point over the past year. It remains to be seen if any of them are still keen.

One thing is for sure, though. Giroud has no shortage of admirers within the Premier League, where in the midst of a pandemic, a short-term transfer would be much more plausible come January.