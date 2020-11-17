Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly rejected Barcelona twice in the last year or so as he waits for a return to football.

The Argentine is seemingly in no hurry to rush into a job that isn’t right for him, and this is evidenced by his lack of desire to take over at Barca despite being offered the job when Ernesto Valverde was sacked in January, and again when Quique Setien was sacked in the summer, according to the Evening Standard.

It remains to be seen if Pochettino will be back in football that soon, with the Standard also reporting that he’s not keen on the current lack of crowds in stadiums due to restrictions brought in amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, Pochettino continues to be linked with Manchester United, with the Red Devils recently reported to have made an approach for him, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Man Utd fans will no doubt hope the former Spurs boss sees them as an ideal next move, and it’s easy to imagine that an opportunity could present itself at Old Trafford soon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not doing the most convincing job right now and many United fans will surely feel a bigger name is needed.

MUFC could be encouraged by the fact that Pochettino has turned down Barcelona, as it perhaps shows they’re not under immediate threat of missing out on his signature.