Liverpool cleared to complete transfer of Barcelona star to fill important role

Liverpool have reportedly been cleared to seal the transfer of Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti as he’s made available this January.

The France international has recently been linked as a target for the Reds to replace the injured Virgil van Dijk, and it seems Barca are fully prepared to move him on in the next transfer window.

This is according to latest reports from Spain, with Umtiti one of a number of players that Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman wants to clear out this January.

Umtiti could surely do a job for Liverpool even if he’s struggled for Barca in recent times, with Jurgen Klopp likely to be desperate for new additions to bolster his options at the back in the second half of the season.

Van Dijk’s injury was a bad enough blow for the Premier League champions, who have since also had trouble with Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and even midfielder Fabinho, who had been filling in in defence.

Umtiti may not be the player he was a few years ago, but if he’s available then he’s a realistic target to come in and do a job for at least a few months.

The 27-year-old could surely also get back to his best in the right team if he can put his own recent fitness issues behind him.

This seems like a no-brainer for LFC as Umtiti is cleared to leave the Nou Camp this winter.