England boss Gareth Southgate details how Three Lions’ new hope can thrive under pressure

England boss Gareth Southgate has detailed how Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish thrives under pressure, as has been reported by the BBC.

Grealish has finally forced his way into Southgate’s thinking in the England setup, and just in time, too, with the European Championships due to take place in the summer of 2021.

The midfielder has started both of England’s games over the international break, against Ireland and Belgium respectively, with the Three Lions taking on Iceland on Wednesday night in their final fixture of the break.

Ahead of the fixture, Southgate has claimed that Grealish will not be fazed by the added pressure of becoming an England international. He’s quoted by the BBC saying:

“Jack has had a super start to his international career; I think he will be able to handle the attention. We will succeed or fail as a team. It is for everybody to contribute.”

“We have tried to ensure right the way through the last four years that it is collective expectation – we couldn’t put all the pressure on Harry Kane, we couldn’t put the pressure on Raheem [Sterling] or other players.

“We have to make sure that is the same with Jack. He has got great courage with the ball so I don’t think it will faze him.”

Grealish has never come across as the type who is particularly fazed by anything. He’s taken to life as an England player like a fish to water, and it’s hard to imagine that changing, whatever the challenges that lie ahead.