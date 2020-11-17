Menu

Video: Alvaro Morata skins Timo Werner with lovely roulette skill before scoring for Spain vs Germany

Chelsea FC
Posted by

The matrix has overloaded after former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata beat the Blues’ current No.9 Timo Werner with a tidy bit of skill just moments before scoring Spain’s opener against Germany.

In the 15th minute of the UEFA Nations League tie, Morata left Werner clutching with an inch-perfect roulette just beyond the halfway line, with Spain winning a corner from the resulting passage of play.

Morata wasn’t done there though, the centre-forward – who is loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid – scored from the resulting corner with a wonderful header.

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Spain have exposed Germany’s defence this evening with some clinical attacking play.

