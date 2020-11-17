Menu

Video: Arsenal outcast Matteo Guendouzi continues to show why he deserves another chance with outstanding assist for France U21s

It’s clear that Mikel Arteta’s problems with Matteo Guendouzi came down to his application and attitude rather than his ability, but it’s hard to tell if the midfielder could return to the Emirates and get another chance next season.

He’s doing well in Germany with Hertha Berlin and he’s the kind of player that Arsenal need in the midfield just now.

His energy and pressing ability would be a welcome addition to most teams, but he demonstrated last night that he’s developing his end product once he wins the ball back too:

Pictures from Canal+

It would be a case of Arteta swallowing his pride so it could come down to how secure he feels in his job, so it will be an interesting situation to watch.

