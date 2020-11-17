Video: Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah tricks defender before brilliant finish to seal 5-0 win for England’s Under-21s

Eddie Nketiah extended his record as the England Under-21s’ record scorer with two goals in tonight’s 5-0 win against their Albanian counterparts.

Nketiah marked his first of the night with a fine strike in between the keeper’s legs and managed to best that effort with his second, which came in the 85th minute.

The ball was played into Nketiah from a former Arsenal academy talent in Josh Dasilva, the striker bared down on goal before tricking Albania’s player with a lovely fake-shot.

The Arsenal talent then tucked the ball into the back of the net with a brilliant finish.

Make it FIVE ?? Eddie Nketiah got his brace with an unstoppable turn and finish! pic.twitter.com/BAuGn11ItH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 17, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport.

Nketiah now has 16 goals from just 12 games for the Under-21s, he only beat the records of greats Alan Shearer and Francis Jeffers in the last international break, but he’s already starting to build a distance.

Nketiah has three goals and an assist for Arsenal from 13 competitive appearances so far this season, it will be interesting to see if Mikel Arteta hands the ace more starts in the respectfully much more meaningful Premier League games given his natural eye for goal.