Menu

Video: Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah tightens grip on England U21 all-time scorers summit with nutmeg strike

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has done it again for his country. The England U21s all-time top scorer netted once again against Albania.

Nketiah has made 14 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions this term, finding the back of the net on three occasions. If his form for the England U21 side is anything to go by, Mikel Arteta ought to start thinking about benching Alexandre Lacazette and starting the 21-year-old instead.

MORE: Video: Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi gifted England U21 goal after goalkeeping howler

The striker, who is already the top goal scorer in the history of the England U21 side, scored his 15th goal for his country at that level this evening against Albania. Nketiah squeezed it through the legs of the goalkeeper to make it 4-0 to England.

More Stories / Latest News
Talks held: Barnsley hold talks with Mario Balotelli about a potential transfer
Video: Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi gifted England U21 goal after goalkeeping howler
Injury worries for Real Madrid as Sergio Ramos is forced off for Spain vs Germany

Nketiah has a bright future ahead of him, no doubt, but will that be at Arsenal? That tends to be the question regarding every promising youngster who is produced by a big six club. If he is not given the opportunities, he’ll have to prove himself elsewhere, just as he is for England!

More Stories Eddie Nketiah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.