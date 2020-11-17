Video: Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud scores diving header for France vs Sweden after pinpoint Kylian Mbappe cross

In the 58th minute of tonight’s UEFA Nations League tie against Sweden, Chelsea striker bagged his second goal of the night for France with a lovely header.
A chance was sparked when Paul Pogba switched the play to Kylian Mbappe, with the superstar effortlessly controlling the ball before floating an inch-perfect cross into the box.
Giroud dove forward to head the ball into the back of the net, this was the target-man’s second of the night after he started and finished the move that led to France’s equaliser.
That is vintage Giroud!
Mbappe picks out his run and the #CFC forward heads home at the near post!
At 34 years of age, Giroud continues to show that he can be an important player for the national team.