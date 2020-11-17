Video: Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud starts and finishes move to equalise for France vs Sweden

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has shown a different side to his game as he’s started and finished the move that has handed France an equaliser against Sweden.

Les Bleus’ fell behind early on due to some soft defending from Adrien Rabiot and Paul Pogba, but Giroud has ensured that France were behind for not much longer than 10 minutes.

In the 15th minute of the tie, France recovered the ball and Giroud sparked a counter-attacking opportunity with a pass in to Antoine Griezmann.

The Barcelona attacker drove all the way into the final third from behind the halfway line, before laying the ball off to Marcus Thuram.

Thuram showed some lovely dribbling before he picked out Giroud in the box, with the target-man firing the ball into the back of the net with a superb first-time finish.

Pictures from EN Direct.

Giroud continues to look sharp for Didier Deschamps’ side despite the veteran’s dwindling role for Chelsea.