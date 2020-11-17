Video: Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech scores long-range free-kick for Morocco after ball evades everyone

Hakim Ziyech’s incredible run of form has continued in Morocco’s second Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic.
In the 38th minute of the tie, Ziyech stepped up for an indirect free-kick from deep on the left-wing, the dangerous ball in from Chelsea’s new star actually evaded everyone and ended up hitting the net.
One of the playmaker’s Morocco teammates narrowly missed a connection with the ball at the near post, with this seemingly leaving the Central African Republic’s keeper in no man’s land when it flew past.
Ziyech also put the sword to the CAR’s defence in the first meeting a couple days ago, with a nice assist and a tidy goal from an almost impossible position.
1-0 MOROCCO, HAKIM ZIYEECH!! ?#CTAMAR ???? pic.twitter.com/3blilIbxF3
Chelsea pre-agreed a deal for Ziyech back in February, as per Ajax’s official website the Blues have signed the Moroccan star for an initial fee of €40m, which could rise to €44m.
Ziyech has looked quality after overcoming some injury troubles to establish himself as a starter for Frank Lampard’s side, with two goals and three assists from just four starts to date.