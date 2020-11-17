Video: Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi gifted England U21 goal after goalkeeping howler

Chelsea academy product Callum Hudson-Odoi scored a trademark goal to give England U21s the lead against Albania this evening.

Hudson-Odoi has struggled for game-time at Chelsea this campaign, which is no surprise, considering the heavy investment Frank Lampard made into his attacking ranks over the summer.

With Hakim Ziyech secured ahead of time, Lampard added Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to the squad, further complicating matters for Hudson-Odoi, who was already struggling to make an impact in the first-team.

That’s the situation with his club, though. For his country, Hudson-Odoi remains a key figure, starting for England U21s once again for their clash with Albania this evening.

He justified that, too, after just four minutes played. Hudson-Odoi found the back of the net after a trademark run and shot down the left-channel.

England take the early lead after just five minutes ? Hudson-Odoi cuts in for the shot and the keeper has a shocker ? pic.twitter.com/nCS92ZStZl — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 17, 2020

It’s safe to say the goalkeeper could’ve done better, but CHO won’t care. That’ll do wonders for his confidence.