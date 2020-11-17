Video: Cristiano Ronaldo shows his dramatic side to ensure Croatia’s Marko Rog is sent off vs Portugal

Obviously nobody really likes diving and play acting in football, but we’ve also reached a point where players feel like they have to embellish contact and be dramatic to ensure the ref will take action.

This example from Cristiano Ronaldo illustrates it perfectly because it’s a pretty clear foul and a likely yellow card, but he does go down very dramatically to make sure:

Pictures from L’Equipe

It’s likely that Ronaldo and Portugal fans will think he’s within his rights to do this while Croatians will be understandably furious, but Rog doesn’t argue his case that extensively and that’s usually a sign that the ref has made the right call.