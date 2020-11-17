Video: Serge Gnabry’s night gets even worse as he’s denied wondergoal by the woodwork

Germany and Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry was denied a goal of the season contender this evening by the woodwork.

Gnabry, formerly of Arsenal and West Brom, has gone on to establish himself as one of the best wide-men on the planet since moving to the Allianz Arena.

His performances in last season’s Champions League campaign confirmed that he was now within that bracket, with the 25-year-old also successfully producing that level on the international stage.

Gnabry, who featured in Germany’s heavy defeat to Spain this evening, almost produced a moment to remember on a night to forget for him and his country.

The Bayern star carried the ball from within his own half before releasing a thunderous strike, which unfortunately for him, cannoned off the woodwork and away to safety.

This would have been quite some goal from Gnabry. He won’t want to watch this one back any time soon…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports