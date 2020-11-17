Video: Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic does the unthinkable and nets second goal of the game v Portugal

Goals are like buses, you wait five years for one – and then two come on one night. Just ask Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

Kovacic had not scored for five years for Croatia, only previously netting once for his country. He’s not renown for finding the back of the net, in fairness.

Though, you could be fooled tonight. When Kovacic lined one up from the edge of the penalty area against Portugal, he’d already scored once in the first-half.

And just like that, his goal tally from his country went from one to THREE – and what a finish this was from the Chelsea man too.

Pictures courtesy of direct L’Equipe

Pictures courtesy of beIn Sport

If he carries this level of potency in front of goal into club level, the Chelsea player of the year just might win his starting spot back under Frank Lampard.