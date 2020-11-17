Video: Late assist for Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech marks star’s fifth goal contribution for Morocco in two games

In the 91st minute of Morocco’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic, Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech secured a win for his nation with a late assist.

Ziyech was also the reason that Morocco were up in the first place, as his dangerous free-kick wasn’t dealt with and ran free into the net.

In the 91st minute, Ziyech was picked out on the right-wing, with the playmaker controlling the ball with his head before slotting a pass across to Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri for a simple tap-in.

This comes after Ziyech turned in another Man of the Match performance in the first meeting against the Central African Republic, scoring twice and registering an assist.

Pictures from beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News ‘He’ll definitely score 20 odd’ – Pundit claims Tottenham summer signing will take them to ‘another level’ Premier League rules mean Mohamed Salah will miss Liverpool vs Leicester even if next Covid-19 test returns negative Chelsea ace likely to be targeted by Serie A heavyweights Inter Milan when January rolls around

Frank Lampard will be delighted with how his Chelsea players have performed during the international break, the only negative has been the injury to Ben Chilwell.