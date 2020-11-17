Menu

Video: Liverpool’s Diogo Jota survives an obvious handball claim to assist Joao Felix goal for Portugal

There’s been a lot of talk about recently about handballs in a defensive sense due to some very soft penalty awards, but this illustrates the issue at the other end.

The rules have moved towards a place where any suggestion of a handball by the attacking team is given as a foul regardless of the circumstances, so this Portugal goal would’ve been disallowed if VAR was in place:

Pictures from L’Equipe

The ball clearly hits Diogo Jota’s hand but it doesn’t look like a deliberate act and his arms are in a normal position too, so it does highlight the inconsistencies in the laws just now where VAR would probably rule that as a foul against an attacker but not against a defender.

