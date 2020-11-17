Video: Liverpool’s Diogo Jota survives an obvious handball claim to assist Joao Felix goal for Portugal

There’s been a lot of talk about recently about handballs in a defensive sense due to some very soft penalty awards, but this illustrates the issue at the other end.

The rules have moved towards a place where any suggestion of a handball by the attacking team is given as a foul regardless of the circumstances, so this Portugal goal would’ve been disallowed if VAR was in place:

Croatia aren't happy! ? They are claiming a handball against Jota but Felix takes advantage to give Portugal the lead! ? Watch #CROPOR live on the Red Button or follow the rest of tonight's Nations League games here: https://t.co/YMnEYdBQPD pic.twitter.com/7sMGEqaXfn — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 17, 2020

Pictures from L’Equipe

The ball clearly hits Diogo Jota’s hand but it doesn’t look like a deliberate act and his arms are in a normal position too, so it does highlight the inconsistencies in the laws just now where VAR would probably rule that as a foul against an attacker but not against a defender.