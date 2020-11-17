Menu

Video: Man City defender Ruben Dias the hero for Portugal as he pounces on some comical Croatian goalkeeping

It’s been a pretty good night for Man City players playing for their country, with Ferran Torres scoring a hat trick for Spain in a demolition of Germany and Ruben Dias proving to be the matchwinner for Portugal.

Dinamo goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic is a highly rated keeper and he’s well known for his ability to command the box, but he’s had a shocker here:

It looks like a case of miscommunication but he needs to be doing better, and it left Dias the simple task of putting the ball into the empty net.

