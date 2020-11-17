Menu

Video: Benjamin Pavard proves World Cup strike wasn’t a fluke with superb volley to make it 2-1 to France

Posted by

Benjamin Pavard scored for France to give them a 2-1 lead over Sweden in the Nations League – and what a finish it was from the full-back!

Pavard shocked the world back in 2018, with his incredible volley against Argentina in the World Cup going down as one of the greatest goals ever to be scored on the biggest stage.

He’s just given us another taste of the technique that saw him bag that goal against the Argentines, striking across the ball and guiding the ball into the corner against Sweden tonight.

MORE: Video: Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud starts and finishes move to equalise for France vs Sweden

This one will not make headlines like his other, nor was it as far out or expertly placed into the top corner, but it’s a great finish nonetheless, and strikingly similar technique!

Pictures courtesy of 6play

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud starts and finishes move to equalise for France vs Sweden
Video: Sweden take lead against France after soft Paul Pogba challenge leaves Viktor Claesson free to score
England boss Gareth Southgate details how Three Lions’ new hope can thrive under pressure

We also need to talk about how Marcus Thuram has attempted to take on the entire Swedish defence on his own there. Can you imagine if his initial shot found it’s way into the goal?

More Stories Benjamin Pavard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.