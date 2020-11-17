Video: Benjamin Pavard proves World Cup strike wasn’t a fluke with superb volley to make it 2-1 to France

Benjamin Pavard scored for France to give them a 2-1 lead over Sweden in the Nations League – and what a finish it was from the full-back!

Pavard shocked the world back in 2018, with his incredible volley against Argentina in the World Cup going down as one of the greatest goals ever to be scored on the biggest stage.

He’s just given us another taste of the technique that saw him bag that goal against the Argentines, striking across the ball and guiding the ball into the corner against Sweden tonight.

This one will not make headlines like his other, nor was it as far out or expertly placed into the top corner, but it’s a great finish nonetheless, and strikingly similar technique!

Pictures courtesy of 6play

We also need to talk about how Marcus Thuram has attempted to take on the entire Swedish defence on his own there. Can you imagine if his initial shot found it’s way into the goal?