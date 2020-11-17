Video: Rare moment as Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic scores first goal for Croatia in over 5 years with strike against Portugal

Croatia have found the lead against Portugal from a very rare source in Mateo Kovacic, who has bagged his first competitive goal for his homeland in this evening’s UEFA Nations League tie.

In the 28th minute of the encounter, Chelsea academy graduate Mario Pasalic jumped on to a loose ball after a cross into the box before cutting the ball into the middle of the area.

Kovacic’s first-time effort went straight at the keeper, but the midfielder was on hand to pounce on the rebound after he jumped over a slide tackle.

This was Kovacic’s first competitive goal for Croatia and just his second overall – with his last coming in a friendly against minnows Gibraltar in the summer of 2015.

It's a big goal for Croatia! ?? Mateo Kovavcic doesn't get many for his country – it's just his second international goal and first in five years! ? Watch #CROPOR live on the Red Button or follow the rest of tonight's Nations League games here: https://t.co/YMnEYdBQPD pic.twitter.com/YCJquHZVgB — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 17, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Benjamin Pavard proves World Cup strike wasn’t a fluke with superb volley to make it 2-1 to France Video: Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud starts and finishes move to equalise for France vs Sweden Video: Sweden take lead against France after soft Paul Pogba challenge leaves Viktor Claesson free to score

Frank Lampard will be hoping that this gives Kovacic the confidence to take up these kinds of positions for Chelsea this season.