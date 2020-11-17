Menu

Video: Rare moment as Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic scores first goal for Croatia in over 5 years with strike against Portugal

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Croatia have found the lead against Portugal from a very rare source in Mateo Kovacic, who has bagged his first competitive goal for his homeland in this evening’s UEFA Nations League tie.

In the 28th minute of the encounter, Chelsea academy graduate Mario Pasalic jumped on to a loose ball after a cross into the box before cutting the ball into the middle of the area.

Kovacic’s first-time effort went straight at the keeper, but the midfielder was on hand to pounce on the rebound after he jumped over a slide tackle.

This was Kovacic’s first competitive goal for Croatia and just his second overall – with his last coming in a friendly against minnows Gibraltar in the summer of 2015.

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports.

Frank Lampard will be hoping that this gives Kovacic the confidence to take up these kinds of positions for Chelsea this season.

