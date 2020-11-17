Video: Sweden take lead against France after soft Paul Pogba challenge leaves Viktor Claesson free to score

France have fallen behind in the opening few minutes of their Nations League tie against Sweden, with Viktor Claesson left free to claim a second ball and score.

It looked as though Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba wouldn’t be at fault for the chance at first after his interception cut out a low cross – but his block actually spilled the ball out to Claesson.

Claesson held off Adrien Rabiot and effortlessly skipped past Pogba – who attempted to knock the Krasnodar ace off his path with a soft tackle – Claesson breezed by and poked the ball into the net.

Didier Deschamps should be furious considering how crowded France’s box was when this happened.

Pogba's woes continue! He fails to clear and Claesson's shot takes a deflection off Varane and beats Lloris to give Sweden a dream start!

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports.

Pogba also looked well out of place in last week’s shock defeat to Finland, with no effort shown in stopping the first goal and a half-hearted attempt when it came to the second.

At a time when Pogba has been phased out of the United starting eleven, the midfielder’s been able to find some much-needed confidence whilst away with France for some favourable games.