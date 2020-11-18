Agent of Newcastle United star talks up a potential move to Inter Milan by admitting interest

Usually an agent will be fairly tactful in their approach to attracting interest for a player and leaving a few clues here and there in interviews, but this is the rare example where they’ve just come out and admitted another club is interested in their client.

Miguel Almiron is an interesting player at Newcastle United because he arrived with huge expectations when he signed from Atlanta United in 2018.

He has shown a few flashes of brilliance and he’s a regular player in the first team, but it still feels like he’s been a bit of a disappointment so far.

There were even some murmurs that he might be looking to move away from England, and his agent has all but confirmed that by admitting that Inter Milan are interested in him:

Miguel Almirón | “Inter have shown interest” – Newcastle United player’s representative talks about future move.https://t.co/shGyCCZGqH #nufc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) November 18, 2020

A move to Inter might suit him well because he would likely play in the centre of the park and it’s much better suited to his abilities because he does have a tendency to get lost if he’s forced into the wider areas.

The agent does admit that the Inter Milan interest hasn’t resulted in a bid yet so this could just be a ploy to make sure that everyone knows Almiron is up for a move.

It’s not ideal from a Newcastle point of view because it does make them look a little bit foolish, but they might be left with no choice but to cash in and let him go.