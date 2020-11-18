Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte opens door to Premier League return

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has admitted he’d like another spell in English football after his spell at Chelsea earlier in his career.

The Italian tactician was a big success in his brief time at Stamford Bridge, winning the Premier League title and FA Cup in just two years in west London.

It remains to be seen where Conte might end up next, but he has made it clear in an interview with the Telegraph that he’d like to manage in England again in the future.

“I have this season and another year of my contract at Inter and I started a project here, and, honestly, I want to continue this project and stay for many years because we are building the bases,” he said.

“But, for sure, in my future, I want to come back to England to have another experience because I enjoyed my stay there a lot and to breathe the atmosphere in England.

“For me, for my family, I’d like to one day come back to England because we lived an incredible experience and we want to continue to have another experience in England.”

Conte is a proven, top class manager who would surely be warmly welcomed by many of the Premier League’s biggest clubs if he becomes available again any time soon after his current position at the San Siro comes to an end.

Manchester United may well need a change of head coach in the near future after their struggles under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while Arsenal might also have to rethink things under Mikel Arteta after a poor start to this season.