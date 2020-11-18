Menu

Arsenal Twitter ITK gives update on transfer target, these Gunners fans celebrate wildly

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal fans on Twitter are going mental after Twitter ITK @TheAFCBell claimed that the club have began talks to sign Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Salzburg.

Arsenal recruited Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on deadline day, going some way to building Mikel Arteta’s ideal midfield. However, further reinforcement is required, with Szoboszlai being repeatedly mentioned as a potential target for the Gunners.

Whilst the vast majority of transfer rumours you see on Twitter ought to be disregarded as nonsense, there are diamonds within the rough who come forward with genuine, exclusive information at times.

MORE: Tottenham Hotspur join race to sign RB Salzburg superstar

@TheAFCBell is someone who has come through with the goods in the past, and excitingly for Arsenal Twitter, he has done so once again, this time in reference to Dominik Szoboszlai.

The tweet’s in Arabic, so there’s not much worth including it in the tweet, but @TheAFCBell has claimed that Arsenal have opened talks with Szoboszlai’s camp over getting a deal done. While it is very much early days, the dialogue is underway, which is the key part of the information provided.

If you needed any convincing about @TheAFCBell’s reliability when it comes to transfer news, have a look at some of these replies. These Arsenal fans are going nuts over the prospect of signing the Hungarian.

More Stories / Latest News
Talented striker reveals that it’s his dream to sign for Man United or Real Madrid
Chelsea demonstrate dressing room spirit with wholesome Mateo Kovacic Instagram messages
Good news for Man United as Mason Greenwood returns to training ahead of West Brom clash
More Stories Dominik Szoboszlai

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.