Arsenal given Christian Eriksen transfer warning following swap deal links

Arsenal have been given a warning following those Christian Eriksen transfer rumours that surfaced in the last few days.

The former Tottenham star is struggling at Inter Milan and could already be heading for the exit door less than a year after his move from Spurs to the San Siro.

Arsenal need a creative player like him to replace Mesut Ozil and it’s been claimed that the Gunners could try landing Eriksen in a swap deal involving Granit Xhaka.

This seems like decent business by the north London giants if they can pull it off, but Arsenal fans may want to think twice before getting too excited about this potential deal.

Even if Eriksen was clearly a world class performer during his time at Tottenham, it seems he’s quickly gone downhill since his move to Inter last January.

Italian journalist Luca Serafini has speculated that Spurs decided to get rid of the Denmark international when they did precisely because he was past his peak.

“The suspicion is that the last year, and the period with Jose Mourinho at Tottenham, had a precise foundation. That’s why Tottenham got rid of him: evidently he was at the end of the race,” Serafini told FC Inter News.

This should serve as a warning for Arsenal, who could really do without taking a big risk on a high-profile player who would surely not come cheap in terms of a transfer fee and wages.

AFC would no doubt benefit from Eriksen if he could get back to his best, but that looks a big if at this stage in his career.