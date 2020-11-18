As per Football.London’s James Benge, the Bosnian Football Federation have now confirmed that Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has tested positive for Covid-19.

This comes after the report from the ace’s homeland from Klix, with Kolasinac the latest member of the national team to test positive for the Coronavirus.

The Bosnian Football Federation confirmed the news in this statement. Ibrahim Sehic is another Bosnia player that has unfortunately tested positive, leaving coach Dusan Bajevic in a troubled situation.

Bosnia were already left without some of their best players due to Covid-19 restrictions, with the likes of Edin Dzeko and Asmir Begovic remaining with their clubs.

The Bosnian Football Federation have confirmed that Arsenal’s Sead Kolasinac has tested positive for coronavirus. Mohamed Elneny also tested positive on international duty. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) November 18, 2020

Bosnia now face the daunting prospect of facing Italy tonight without some of their key players, it serves as another question mark as to why these international breaks have been allowed to go through.

Kolasinac has made seven appearances for Arsenal this season, with just one of those coming in the Premier League.

The defender no longer plays a key role for the Gunners, as he’s behind the likes of Kieran Tierney, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Bukayo Saka, but the side are now without a fairly important rotation option.

Some of the aforementioned names have been afforded the chance to rest in the Europa League and Carabao Cup via Kolasinac, so the ace’s self-isolation could impact Arteta’s lineup planning.