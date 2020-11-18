Video: Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani gets red card for nasty challenge vs Brazil

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani got himself sent off for a nasty challenge during Uruguay’s clash with Brazil last night.

Watch below as Cavani stuck his foot in on his opponent while his leg was at an awkward angle in what must have been a very painful foul for what was surely a deserved red card…

? Edinson Cavani straight red card vs Brazil 71' #URUBRA pic.twitter.com/ILQquMKNIk — noobfcb (@noobfcb) November 18, 2020

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

This is not what Man Utd fans will want to see from Cavani, but hopefully he can keep this out of his game in the Premier League and focus on what he’s tended to do best throughout his career – scoring goals.