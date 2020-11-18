Good news for Chelsea as midfielder makes another significant step towards return

There’s good news for Chelsea on the injury front, with Billy Gilmour’s long-awaited return to action continuing in the EFL Trophy this evening.

Gilmour has missed a significant period of action for Chelsea, having been a key figure in Frank Lampard’s team prior to the coronavirus lockdown and subsequent halt in the Premier League season.

The Scotsman was entrusted to feature in fixtures against the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham, testament to Lampard’s faith in him, which is why it’s significant that he appears on the cusp of a return.

Gilmour, who has been fit for a number of weeks now, but not to the extent to be in first-team contention, was named in the starting eleven for Chelsea’s development side in the EFL Trophy this evening.

Good evening from a chilly Memorial Ground where a place in the knockout stage of the EFL Trophy awaits either our development squad or Bristol Rovers. Here is how we line-up ahead of kick-off in 15 minutes ? pic.twitter.com/aPUymZErj9 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 18, 2020

The more competitive football Gilmour features in, the closer he will be to getting back in contention with the first-team. You have to think he’s only a number of weeks away now.