Chelsea likely to be without key trio for Newcastle game

Chelsea are reportedly set to be without Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva when they return to action in the Premier League against Newcastle this weekend.

The Blues have been in good form recently, but it’s certainly a blow to be without these three key players when they take on Newcastle at St James’ Park on Saturday.

According to The Athletic, Havertz is still in isolation after recently contracting COVID-19, which also saw him miss the recent international break with the German national team.

Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic is still injured and could be out for as long as two more weeks due to his hamstring problem, according to The Athletic.

Silva would be fit to play but will only be back in the UK on Thursday after international duty with Brazil, so it might be a bit soon for him to be able to play against Newcastle.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will have to reshuffle his line up somewhat against the Magpies, but still has a fairly strong squad available to him after some good summer transfer window business.