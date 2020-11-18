Antonio Conte discusses Frank Lampard’s suitability to the Chelsea job

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has expressed the opinion that Frank Lampard is the right man to be Blues boss at the moment.

Conte, now in charge of Inter Milan, did superb work in his two years at Stamford Bridge, and Chelsea have arguably gone downhill since he left, with Maurizio Sarri initially replacing him and lasting just one season.

Since then, club legend Lampard was brought in as a slightly risky appointment, but he’s shown some promise in challenging circumstances so far at Chelsea.

Despite his inexperience, Conte is a fan of Lampard and acknowledges that he also started out at Juventus at a similar stage in his career.

The Italian tactician ended up enjoying plenty of success at Juve before then going on to do a good job at Chelsea as well, so he’s perhaps in a good position to pass judgement on Lampard’s suitability for the job.

Speaking in an interview with the Telegraph, Conte said: “I think, honestly, now in this moment Chelsea is a really good team, a strong team, a large squad to face many, many competitions. They worked very well and in this moment they have many, many players.

“Lampard is, for sure, doing a good job and he knows very well the club because he’s a legend for Chelsea. I think it was the same when I started with Juventus because I knew very well the club and the way that you had to follow to reach your target. Lampard is the right coach for Chelsea.”