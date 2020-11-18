Menu

Frank Lampard hands surprise lifeline to forgotten Chelsea ace

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has reportedly held talks with Ross Barkley to let him know how impressed he’s been with his form for loan club Aston Villa this season.

The Blues misfit has struggled to make much of an impact for much of his time at Stamford Bridge, despite previously looking a hugely promising talent at former club Everton.

MORE: Heroics at international level lead Chelsea to target wonderkid signing over Declan Rice in January

Barkley now also looks back to his best again at Villa, and it seems that this has led Lampard to contact him and offer him a lifeline of sorts in terms of his Chelsea career, according to Eurosport.

It would be quite a surprise to see Barkley return to Chelsea and become more of a regular in the first-team, but Eurosport’s report suggests Lampard has always thought highly of the England international.

More Stories / Latest News
Leicester City eye up transfer of wonderkid recently linked with Arsenal
Manchester United summer signing could be in line for first start vs West Brom
West Ham offered surprise transfer of Real Madrid forward

Despite his occasional fitness issues and lack of consistency, there’s clearly a talented player in there somewhere and it would be nice to see him fulfil his potential at a big club.

This loan to Villa could end up helping Barkley a great deal if it allows him to get back into form and convince Lampard he can come back and challenge for a place at Stamford Bridge.

More Stories Frank Lampard Ross Barkley

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.