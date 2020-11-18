Frank Lampard hands surprise lifeline to forgotten Chelsea ace

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has reportedly held talks with Ross Barkley to let him know how impressed he’s been with his form for loan club Aston Villa this season.

The Blues misfit has struggled to make much of an impact for much of his time at Stamford Bridge, despite previously looking a hugely promising talent at former club Everton.

Barkley now also looks back to his best again at Villa, and it seems that this has led Lampard to contact him and offer him a lifeline of sorts in terms of his Chelsea career, according to Eurosport.

It would be quite a surprise to see Barkley return to Chelsea and become more of a regular in the first-team, but Eurosport’s report suggests Lampard has always thought highly of the England international.

Despite his occasional fitness issues and lack of consistency, there’s clearly a talented player in there somewhere and it would be nice to see him fulfil his potential at a big club.

This loan to Villa could end up helping Barkley a great deal if it allows him to get back into form and convince Lampard he can come back and challenge for a place at Stamford Bridge.