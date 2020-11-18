Menu

Mason Mount buddies up to Chelsea target amid claims Frank Lampard would love to sign him

Mason Mount and Declan Rice’s chemistry both on and off the pitch ought to having Roman Abramovich opening his Chelsea chequebook.

Mount and Rice have known each other since they were schoolboys at Chelsea, with the latter leaving the Blues in favour of becoming a West Ham player, where he is currently playing his football.

The pair have been reunited in an England shirt, starring in the midfield for the Three Lions during their 4-0 win over Iceland this evening. They conducted a heart-warming post-match interview with Sky Sports after the game.

According to Eurosport, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard would ‘love’ to sign Rice. Judging by the way he played alongside Mount tonight for England, and their evident good relationship off of it, it’s easy to see why.

Mount is the new ‘Mr Chelsea’ at Stamford Bridge. He’s blue through and through, and there’s worse ways that Rice could manoeuvre a move to SW6 than buddying up to his old pal.

The more these two play together, and the more their off-pitch relationship is brought to attention, the more you begin to think that maybe Rice’s eventual return to Chelsea is a foregone conclusion.

