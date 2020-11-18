Dean Henderson set for shock January loan move in last ditch attempt to become England’s number-one ahead of Euros 2021

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is reportedly set for a shock January loan move to Scottish side Celtic in a desperate attempt to become Gareth Southgate’s number-one in time for next year’s Euros.
Henderson, 23, joined United’s youth academy in 2011 and after a series of successful loan spells which included a hugely impressive two-year spell with Sheffield United, the talented shot-stopper has emerged as one of the country’s most highly-rated keepers.
After being recalled back to the club’s senior first-team, United’s 23-year-old put pen-to-paper and signed a bumper new five-year deal, as per Sky Sports.
However, since his commitment to the club, Henderson has seen first-choice keeper David De Gea recapture some of his best form which has seen the Englishman remain nothing more than a back-up keeper.
According to a recent report from 90min, Henderson has been told by England manager Southgate that he would already be his country’s number-one if he was getting more game-time under his belt.
The report claims that in an attempt to force his way into Southgate’s Euros 2021 plans, Henderson could be set for a loan spell with Celtic.
An unnamed source reportedly spoke to 90min and said: “United appreciate Henderson staying put but they know he is now being held back and needs another loan, although that may not be easy but they are willing to work hard on securing him a move.”