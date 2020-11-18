Dean Henderson set for shock January loan move in last ditch attempt to become England’s number-one ahead of Euros 2021

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is reportedly set for a shock January loan move to Scottish side Celtic in a desperate attempt to become Gareth Southgate’s number-one in time for next year’s Euros.

Henderson, 23, joined United’s youth academy in 2011 and after a series of successful loan spells which included a hugely impressive two-year spell with Sheffield United, the talented shot-stopper has emerged as one of the country’s most highly-rated keepers.

After being recalled back to the club’s senior first-team, United’s 23-year-old put pen-to-paper and signed a bumper new five-year deal, as per Sky Sports.

However, since his commitment to the club, Henderson has seen first-choice keeper David De Gea recapture some of his best form which has seen the Englishman remain nothing more than a back-up keeper.

According to a recent report from 90min, Henderson has been told by England manager Southgate that he would already be his country’s number-one if he was getting more game-time under his belt.

The report claims that in an attempt to force his way into Southgate’s Euros 2021 plans, Henderson could be set for a loan spell with Celtic.