Double boost for Real Madrid ahead of Villarreal clash with long awaited injury return expected and star returns negative Covid-19 test

The main worry for Real Madrid just now is the potential hamstring injury that Sergio Ramos picked up while playing for Spain last night, but at least they have two pieces of good news ahead of the return of club football this weekend.

Dani Carvajal has been missing for weeks now and he wasn’t expected to return until December at the earliest, but a report from Marca has confirmed that he could return against Villarreal this weekend.

It’s confirmed that he’s been back in training and he’s also doing tough double sessions to build his fitness back up, so it’s expected that Zidane will finally be able to call on his first choice right back for the first time in weeks.

There’s another boost for the defence in terms of having some protection in front of them, as a separate Marca report looked at the Covid-19 situation surrounding Casemiro.

The Brazilian midfielder has been unable to train for 11 days now after returning a positive test alongside Eden Hazard, but it appears that he’s produced a negative test and he’s expected to return too.

Real’s defence has looked shaky this season when Sergio Ramos has been missing and Villarreal have plenty of quality going forward, so they should look a bit more solid with Carvajal and Casemiro back in the team.