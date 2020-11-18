Dreadful timing for Man United summer signing as he has to isolate days before he was tipped for his first start

It was generally accepted that having a busy international break in the middle of a global pandemic was an awful idea, and the sheer amount of players and staff who who have been affected has shown how stupid it was.

It appears that the Uruguay squad is the latest to be caught up in this, with several players and staff testing positive for Covid-19 so it means the entire squad will need to isolate.

The news was reported by Elobservador who confirmed that the entire squad is currently isolating in their hotel rooms according to FIFA protocols, while there’s no sign of how long they will need to keep this up for.

One player who is included in this is Man United’s summer signing Edinson Cavani, and it’s probably come at the worst time for him from a career point of view.

He’s been working his way up to fitness in recent weeks and was starting to look sharp in games with a few goals, while he was also tipped to make his first start against West Brom this weekend.

That’s now up in the air as it’s not clear when he’ll actually return to Manchester, so it’s yet another setback for him as he works his way into the team.